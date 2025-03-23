Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $15,049,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,145,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 84,731 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

