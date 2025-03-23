M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.