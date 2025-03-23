Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 171 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,517,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.