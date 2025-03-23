Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $165,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $6,756,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $4,862,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gartner by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $430.03 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.50 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.37 and a 200-day moving average of $507.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $546.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.