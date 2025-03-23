Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.78 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Energizer by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its position in Energizer by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

ENR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

