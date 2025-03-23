AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

ZBRA opened at $289.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.03 and its 200-day moving average is $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $266.75 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.