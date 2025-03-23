FCA Corp TX Raises Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

