Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,082,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

