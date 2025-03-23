Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,036,000 after purchasing an additional 242,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $553,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,989,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,529,000 after acquiring an additional 260,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,847,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50,670 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

