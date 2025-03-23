Guardian Partners Inc. Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 275,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,296,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

