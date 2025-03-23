Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 115.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.