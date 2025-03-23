Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.2% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $658.48 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $689.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $815.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

