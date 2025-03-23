2,166 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $572.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $564.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.