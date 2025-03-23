Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 22nd

Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Amgen, and Gilead Sciences are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies that operate within various segments of the healthcare and medical industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. These stocks are often sought after by investors for their potential growth driven by ongoing innovation and increasing global demand for health services and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 349,778,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,614,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $93.44. 68,284,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,215,173. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $101.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.42 on Friday, reaching $517.72. 10,192,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.19 and a 200 day moving average of $547.47. The company has a market capitalization of $473.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $839.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,962. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $835.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $839.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.98. 16,647,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,350. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.04. 9,994,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,453. Amgen has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.02. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. 26,496,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,069. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 289.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Featured Articles