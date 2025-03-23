Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $2.95 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
