Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

