Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
FRHLF stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
