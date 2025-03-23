Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,010 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of D stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

