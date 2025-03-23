Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.0% increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Price Performance
EXETF stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. Extendicare has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- What is a Dividend King?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.