Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 122,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

