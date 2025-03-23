Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.00. 380,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 293,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 270,960 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC lifted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 771,189 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,927.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 730,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 706,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

