Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Nighthawk Gold Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
Nighthawk Gold Company Profile
As of February 6, 2024, Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Moneta Gold Inc
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nighthawk Gold
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.