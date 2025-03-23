Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Raised by Jackson Hill Advisors LLC

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises about 15.4% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $30,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $16,387,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 661.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 222,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

