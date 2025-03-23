Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:OXLCL)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCL opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

