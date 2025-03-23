Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:OXLCL)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCL opened at $23.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $24.68.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031
