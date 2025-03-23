Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $2,961,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,364,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Trading Up 0.6 %

INTU stock opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.80. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,348 shares of company stock worth $73,515,245 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

