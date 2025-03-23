Hill Island Financial LLC Buys 381 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEAR. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,782,000 after buying an additional 663,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,047,000 after buying an additional 1,046,053 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 513,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 347,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

