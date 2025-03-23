8,759 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Acquired by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000.

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

