Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.