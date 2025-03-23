LPL Financial LLC Purchases 532,794 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $391,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,603,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

