ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) rose 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). Approximately 1,883,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).

Separately, Shore Capital raised ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 391 ($5.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 384.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

