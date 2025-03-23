Napatree Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,751 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Playtika by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W lowered Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

