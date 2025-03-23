Community Bank N.A. Sells 815 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $56.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

