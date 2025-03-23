Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Lowers Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Liberty Live Group comprises about 0.0% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLYVA stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

