iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Position Trimmed by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

