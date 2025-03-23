Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 23,775 Shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Innovex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Innovex International in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovex International in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Innovex International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

INVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of Innovex International stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innovex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%.

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

