Oppenheimer & Close LLC Decreases Holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine comprises 3.1% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMHI opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.22.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

