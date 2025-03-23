Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,313 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 77,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB opened at $64.54 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

