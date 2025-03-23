TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,063,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $594.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $567.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.52. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $648.29. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins bought 145 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares in the company, valued at $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.