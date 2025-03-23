2,030 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

