PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Declares Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:PSTR)

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3414 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSTR opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Peakshares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide total return by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards sectors thought to have the greatest potential for outperformance.

