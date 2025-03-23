National Bank of Canada to Issue Dividend of $0.80 (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7975 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

NTIOF stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.