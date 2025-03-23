abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VFL opened at $10.29 on Friday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

