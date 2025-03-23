Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 136,563 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,563 shares during the period. Q2 comprises approximately 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $48,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 988.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,112,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Q2 Stock Up 0.6 %

Q2 stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

