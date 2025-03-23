Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a 18.2% increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASO opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $68.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

