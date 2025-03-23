Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a 18.2% increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Academy Sports and Outdoors has a payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ASO opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $68.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASO
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Academy Sports and Outdoors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.