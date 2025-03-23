STMicroelectronics Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

STMicroelectronics has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $45.39.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

