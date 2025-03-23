Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,760 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 85,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,761,000.

RNP opened at $21.89 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

