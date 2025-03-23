Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 42,827 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,827 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $46,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $657.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 39.37 and a quick ratio of 39.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $11.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other news, COO Patrick Wolfe purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at $64,984.36. The trade was a 320.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,663.38. The trade was a 34.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $146,444 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

