Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,880,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,968,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $4,030,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.