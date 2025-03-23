iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,821,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVW opened at $94.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $107.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

