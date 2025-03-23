LPL Financial LLC Purchases 137,134 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $824,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $564.61 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $606.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

