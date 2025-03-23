LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,871,169 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $886,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 144,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 33,703 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 7.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

